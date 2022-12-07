Holiday decor still on display

First of all, the Burt County Museum bake sale is in the one-room schoolhouse this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. until the goodies are gone. We will see you there!

Burt County Museum hosted nearly 250 people during the Fantasy of Trees tour on Saturday evening, Nov. 20. The weather was cool but comfortable enough to dash between buildings without a coat. There was standing room only in the schoolhouse while piano students of Linda Rogers and Molly Williams performed. The NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet, featuring Gary and Sharon Fugman, David Rush, Jeff Mount and Roger Dill, played for nearly two hours . . . until their lips gave out. What a pleasure to have them join us for the evening. Some folks returned to the main house a little later in the evening to listen to this talented group again.

We appreciate the effort and time our decorators and volunteers give during such a busy time of year to create such a pleasant outing for members of our community as well as out-of-county guests. We welcome visitors who want to make a quick trip through the buildings and see the decor as well as those who need more time to study the artifacts. Not only is this a busy time of year for holiday visitors, but we have received quite a few requests for information via phone calls and emails.