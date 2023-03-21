Howells-Dodge's boys got off to a slow start in the opening-round of the Class D1 state basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 8, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

After trailing 7-3 heading into the second quarter, it was a suffocating defense and a barrage of shots that doomed the Jaguars as they fell to the Johnson-Brock Eagles 56-26.

Neither team was able to get going in the early minutes of the game, then Lance Brester hit a three with 3:26 remaining in the quarter. Unfortunately for Howells-Dodge, things began to unravel from there.

Johnson-Brock scored the final seven points of the quarter before outscoring H-D 28-4 in the second quarter to take a 35-7 lead into the halftime break.

"It just seemed like anytime we went inside, they were collapsing hard and if we were nudged we lost the ball," Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. "They were just the team who seemed to want it more tonight."

Howells-Dodge, who finished the season 20-7, had five seniors who played in a Jaguar uniform for the final time: Lance Brester, Aiden Meyer, Kellen Fiala, Brittin Sindelar and Andy Dominguez.

Johnson-Brock went on to win the D1 title with a 46-40 win over North Platte St. Patrick's while ending their year at 25-4. The Eagles are coached by Lucus Dallinghaus, Ben Ideus and 2019 Oakland-Craig alum Garrison Dodge.