I’m turning 65…What do I do about Medicare?

If this is you or someone you love, you need to find out what needs to be done right now, or what can be put off until later if someone plans to continue working and has work insurance.

Nobody wants a penalty, and that fear causes some people to enroll in Medicare before they really need it. Contrary to some beliefs – Medicare is not free. Medicare Part A (hospital) is free if you’ve contributed for 10 years, but Medicare Part B (doctors, outpatient and durable medical supplies) currently costs $170.10/month.

Learn what you need to know so you can make an informed decision for yourself by attending the Welcome to Medicare informational meeting. This is a free and unbiased informational program and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold.

The program will be given by Mary Loftis, long time SHIP/SMP Counselor through the Nebraska Department of Insurance. It will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at the Dodge County Extension Office in Fremont at 1206 West 23rd Street.

Topics to be discussed include how and when to apply for Medicare. Do you want to keep working and delay Medicare? Then what? What is meant by Part A, Part B, and Part D? What are those Medicare Advantage plans that are on TV so much? Do you need Medigap or supplemental insurance? What do you need to consider when choosing a plan? There will also be information on how to keep yourself safe from scammers.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but space is limited. In order for adequate handouts to be prepared, please RSVP by noon, Thursday, June 23, to the UNL Extension Office in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 or UNL Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929.

