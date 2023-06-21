If this is you or someone you love, you need to find out what needs to be done right now, or what can be put off until later. If someone plans to continue working and has work insurance or is on a working spouse’s insurance, you may not need Medicare right now.

Nobody wants a penalty, and that fear causes some people to enroll in Medicare before they really need it. Contrary to some beliefs – Medicare is not free. Medicare Part A (hospital) is free if you’ve contributed for 10 years, but Medicare Part B (doctors, outpatient and durable medical supplies) currently costs $164.90/month.

Learn what you need to know so you can make an informed decision for yourself by attending the welcome to Medicare informational meeting. This is a free and unbiased informational program and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold.

The program will be given by Mary Loftis, long time SHIP/SMP Counselor through the Nebraska Department of Insurance. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at the Oakland Auditorium Rosen Room, 401 North Oakland Ave., Oakland, Nebraska.

Topics to be discussed include:

• How and when to apply for Medicare

• Delaying Medicare if working and have health coverage

• Medicare Part A, Part B, and Part D

• Medicare Advantage plans

• Medicare Medigap or supplemental insurance

• Scam and fraud information

Everyone from any county is welcome to attend, but space is limited. For adequate handouts to be prepared, please RSVP by noon Thursday, June 22 to the UNL Extension Office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 or to Mary Loftis’s Medicare phone at 402-380-9554.