Initial review of library book completed

Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.

The first of what could be two reviews of the controversial sex education book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” has been completed and the results were mailed to the Fremont grandmother who seeks to have the book removed from the Keene Memorial Library.

Keene library Director Laura England-Biggs confirmed with the Fremont Tribune on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that she read the entire book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” and had made a determination on whether or not to retain the book in the library.

“The review has been completed, the letter was mailed on Tuesday (Jan. 17),” England-Biggs said, noting that she did not want to reveal her decision publicly before the response was received by the complainant, Sandra Murray.

“I’d like her to read (my response) in person rather than see it in the newspaper first,” England-Biggs added.

The book review was kick-started by Murray — a local grandmother and owner of the women’s clothing store Fia + Belle in downtown Fremont — in late December. Murray and her daughter attended the Dec. 27 meeting of the Fremont City Council, decrying the sex education book “Sex is a Funny Word,” as well as four other LGBT-themed books they said were found in the children’s section of the Keene Memorial Library. The mother-daughter pair sought the removal of the books from the library.

On Dec. 28, “Sex is a Funny Word,” and six other common youth sexual education books were removed from the children’s section of the library and relocated to the adult section, where they would need to have an adult check them out before a minor could see or read the books.

The six other books moved include: “The Every Body Book,” “Who Has What: All About Girls and Boys Bodies,” “It is So Amazing! A Book About Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies and Families,” “The Girls Guide to Growing Up: Choices and Changes in the Tween Years,” “The Boys Guide to Growing Up: Choices and Changes During Puberty,” and a tome titled, “It’s Not the Stork: a Book About Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families and Friends.”

At the time, England-Biggs said the relocation of the seven books came after an early morning visit by city leaders on Dec. 28, less than 15 hours after Murray’s speech to city leaders.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, city administrator Jody Sanders and library advisory board president Linda McClain arrived at the library the morning of Dec. 28 and requested to address the books in question with England-Biggs. The relocation decision was “mutual,” she said at the time.

When questioned about the reasons behind the relocation of the books by the Fremont Tribune, both Spellerberg and McClain declined to explain the reasons.

Sanders did not return telephone calls seeking comment on the issue.

Spellerberg did say the relocation was a response to a citizen by city officials. He admitted he had read “Sex is a Funny Word,” but declined to answer multiple questions about whether he personally found the books offensive or not.

On Jan. 18, England-Biggs said there was no “100%” one reason why the seven sexual education books were relocated to the adult section of the library, reiterating that the move was not an “order” from the mayor or city administrator and it was a mutual decision of the four.

“I think the (reason) why was the concern that children would walk up to the shelf and open the books without their parents being present,” England-Biggs said of the relocation decision. “Moving them to the adult section allows for more parental oversight.”

Despite the relocation of the seven sexual education books, Murray filed an official complaint with the library over “Sex is a Funny Word,” seeking the book’s total removal from the library. That request led to a mandatory review of the book by England-Biggs.

The decision on the book was sent to Murray on Jan. 17, and if she disagrees with whatever the decision is, the next step is to petition the library advisory board for reconsideration. Murray would have 10 business days from the decision to petition the result to the five-member board.

If England-Biggs’ recommendation is to retain the book, and Murray disputes that outcome and goes to the library board, the board would then be required to read the entire book, place an item on a board meeting agenda and possibly vote on keeping or removing the book. The board’s decision is final and cannot be appealed.

“Sex is a Funny Word,” has been available at the library since 2019, England-Biggs said. It has been checked out of the library for take-home use five times and checked out for in-library use four times since it arrived on library shelves.

The book is a frank approach to sex education and body issues focused on children ages 7 to 10 years old, according to its description on Amazon.com. The book has several dozen pages of graphic and explicit cartoon drawings of both male and female genitalia, breasts and anuses. Some of the images of penises include erections, and there is a graphic section describing the clitoris and how it can also become erect.

In addition to those images and wording, there are descriptions and explanations of masturbation and how children can touch their genitals, breasts and anuses to make them feel, “warm and tingly.”

England-Biggs said the criteria she uses for considering whether a book should be removed from the library or not is multi-faceted and complex.

“We look to see if it has public interest, demand or need. We also look for elements of our Collections Development Policy,” she explained. “We look to see if there is contemporary significance, popular interest or permanent value. We also look at what other reviewers had to say about the book.”

If Murray does decide to contest the decision on the book, the issue could be discussed at the next meeting of the Library Advisory Board, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20.