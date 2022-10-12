Investigation into Oakland shooting continues

The investigation into the Sept. 27 shooting in Oakland that caused the death of Ryann Schuman has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Oakland police officer Bryan Dunn told the Plaindealer late last week that there were no further updates on the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Dunn stressed that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no present danger to the public.

Schuman, 32, was a paraprofessional at the high school and worked in the district’s elementary after-school program. A celebration of life event for Schuman is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, multiple agencies from Burt County responded to a shooting incident in Oakland inside a residence on the 300 block of North Oakland Ave. When the authorities arrived on the scene, they found a male individual with a single gunshot wound, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.