Funeral services for Iona Long, 94, were held Sept. 2, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, at the home of Mark and Kris Long in Omaha.

Iona Grace was born June 15,1928, on a farm west of Decatur to Ralph and Gladys (Rouse) Hightree.

Iona attended country school by her parents’ farm west of Decatur and then Decatur High School, graduating in May of 1945. On May 28, 1945, Iona enrolled in Midland College and attained her teaching certificate. She taught country school for four years.

On Nov. 23rd, 1949, Iona G. Hightree was united in marriage with Dwight E. Long at the United Methodist Church in Lyons. They had three sons, Michael, Mark and Martin and made the move in 1963 from Lyons to the farm where they made their home for over 50 years.

Iona and Dwight were members of First Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight Long; sister, Dorothy (Ray) Elliot; brother, Ralph (Beulah) Hightree; brother, Charles Hightree; sister-in-law, Sharon Hightree; nieces, Nancy Leonard and Pamela Hightree.

Survivors include her sons, Mike Long of Longmont, Colorado; Mark (Kris) Long of Omaha, Martin (Laurie) Long of Lyons; brother, F. Donald (Lorraine) Hightree of Pilger; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.