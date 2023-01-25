Funeral services for Ione Lipps were held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away Jan. 15, 2023, at Carter Place in Blair at the age of 97. She resided at Carter Place since April of 2022 and had recently suffered a broken hip and femur.

She was born Feb. 11, 1925, to Swedish-born Gustaf Rudolf and Hulda Othelia Maria (Johannesson/Johnson) Lindstrom. She was the fourth of seven children for the couple and was the first baby born in the Oakland Hospital. Ione was baptized as an infant and confirmed in 1938 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.

She attended Harmony School, District 64, in rural Oakland through the eighth grade. When she was four, she started first grade in October after school had already begun. Ione spoke both Swedish and English when she started school.

Ione missed her junior year at Oakland High School, after developing St. Vitus dance, a movement disorder in young people caused by an inflammatory response to strep throat or rheumatic fever. It is characterized by rapid, involuntary, irregular movements of all muscles except those that move the eyes. She couldn’t walk or talk and had uncontrollable nervous jerks. Ione attributed sister Elfie’s care for nursing her back to health. In the summer, after her health had improved, the family minister invited her to spend a few weeks with his family in Wisconsin to further her rehabilitation. Ione graduated from Oakland High School in 1942.

After graduation, Ione worked at the drug store, helped new mothers after they delivered babies and cleaned houses in the Oakland area. Ione then moved to Omaha to enjoy single life before getting married. She worked at the Harket House diner and Brandeis. She also had a part-time job at the Clermont Ballroom, where she met her future husband, Lorin Lipps, in February of 1945.

Ione married Lorin on Dec. 8, 1945, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Oakland. They honeymooned in Omaha and Kansas City.

Their first farm home on the Missouri River bottom had no indoor plumbing or insulation. The flood of 1952 destroyed the home and in 1953, Ione and family moved into a new modern house, built on the same farmstead where they lived until moving into town in 1989.

Ione was a loving, hard-working partner for Lorin and a kind, generous mother. She helped on the farm as needed, driving grain trucks, rolled corn with horses and lifted the hay stacker with the pickup.

She was a great cook and baker. Ione was a wonderful seamstress and made many beautiful clothes for Anita. She embroidered countless beautiful tablecloths, bed quilts and other linens.

Ione loved to play cards and belonged to several bridge and pinochle clubs and to a Tripoley club.

She was a group leader for funerals, made quilts for charity and was a greeter at Emmanuel Lutheran.

She and Lorin were snowbirds for 40 years. They enjoyed the warm weather of the Gulf of Mexico in Rockport, Texas. In 1982, Lorin and Ione toured Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. While in Sweden, they visited several cousins, uncles and aunts.

Ione was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lorin Robert Lipps of Tekamah; brothers and sisters-in-law Sidney (Helen), Vincent (Carla and LaRita) and Robert (Marlene) Lindstrom all of Oakland; sisters and brothers-in-law Ruth (Wayne) Nielsen of Lyons and Betty (Chuck) Rogers of Oakland; brother-in-law Leslie Nelson of Oakland.

Survivors include son Clark Lorin Lipps of Tekamah, daughter Anita Maria (Lipps-Wietjes) Stratman and husband James of Elkhorn, sister Elfie Nelson of Oakland and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Lutheran or to the Chatt Senior Center in Tekamah.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.