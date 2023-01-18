It brought out the best in me

So many wonderful educators at THS over the years with Jane and Joe Chapman being at the very top of my personal list, so thank you for reading about the incredible positive influence these kind souls had in my life and in the lives of so many others. They were the best.

Now onward to freshman year.

It wasn’t a fairytale experience, yet there was so much to be learned during that year and so much of it that has carried me into adulthood if I truly stop to think about it: to show up everyday doing your best and looking your best; be around all types of souls and appreciate that everyone is doing the best they can; get the best out of the educational material that’s placed before you then sort out what needs to be applied to your own life; do your best moving forward and to model that for others.

And you’re saying, “Hey, that’s pretty deep for a freshman.”

And of course none of this occurred to me at that stage of life. Let’s just say that it was a marvelous beginning and those lessons just keep on proving to be the positive rhythm of life for me. It was the best, the best for me.

Best is relative, I realize, so at 67 and nearly 54 years later, it’s really special to me that this reflection at the turn of the year is so profoundly wonderful. I promise that next week more stories about it all will continue. Fun stories with warm, fuzzy memories woven into them because those were mostly my experiences (lucky me, because) THHS, even way back then, brought out the best in me.