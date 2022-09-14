It’s still a special place

Tekamah will always have a special place in my soul since, after all, I met my first love, high school sweetheart/business partner/life partner on the first day of school in first period science class, in the first year of Tekamah and Herman consolidation which was also my first year of high school.

Very important and significant firsts. My heart warms to the memory of that day and some moments of it are clear as an awakening school bell.

There was an energy to that day like no other, something that truly cannot be described. Getting dressed in what I’m certain was the millionth outfit I tried on for this special event, I even recall standing next to the bedroom window that glowed with morning light (and a shade), looking into the full length mirror my mom and older sister had sweetly added to our shared room (young Netty as well) feeling nothing but excitement and joy. This was my freshman year, a new beginning and I was going to meet so many new personalities, be with my very best friends and be a part of small town history.

Now, please don’t ask me how I knew all that at the tiny age of 13 just shy of 14 (young for my class, wink). Maybe our junior high teachers did a really good job of preparing us for the future year (very, very probable). Maybe we had auditorium (love that place, still) assemblies that I don’t recall with my favorite principal, Mr. McCue and my favorite superintendent, Mr. Doeshot —very certain we did as that was just who they were—amazing. Maybe all of my sweet childhood friends talked about it with such exuberance that I just got carried along with the excitement.

All I am certain of is that when I walked into the classroom that day with Mr. Shrader (going with that name 53 years later, thank you very much, ha!) as our teacher I felt ready to meet what was going to happen next. I would also be fairly certain that it had everything to do with those mentioned above, and the dinner table conversations at home as well, of course.

Walking into the classroom which was at the top of the stairs, first room to the right, Mr. Shrader standing at the open door waiting for his students, which was a wonderful teacher thing to do, I entered my first day of newness in all things.

To be continued ...