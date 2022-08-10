James Dennis Gramke

There will be two memorial services for James Gramke. The first one will be held August 13, 2022, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah, and the second one at VFW Post 8191 of Eau Gallie in Melbourne, Florida, sometime in September. His final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.

James Gramke was born on July 25,1948, in Omaha and passed away on June 28, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida, at the age of 73.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Marjorie (McElroy) Gramke.

Jim grew up in Tekamah where he learned to fly for his family’s farm and crop dusting business. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in entomology. Jim enlisted in the Army and served two tours in the Vietnam War, earning several high medals for his heroic measures.

Jim had a passion for flying and flew for several companies, such as NASA, Enron, Jet Aviation, and as an ambulance pilot for Air Methods. He loved taking family and friends for a ride in his personal plane showing off the beautiful scenery of Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia De Flon Kuhn Gramke and his three children, Maria and Kevin McCarthy of Texas, Adam and Morgan Gramke of Nebraska and Madhav Gramke of Colorado, seven grandchildren, six brothers and five sisters.