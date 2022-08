Private services were planned for James Gormley Sears. He passed away at his Lacey, Washington, home on July 30, 2022, at the age of 82.

He was born in Omaha on Oct. 6, 1939, and raised in Decatur, which was always home in his heart, family members said.

He is survived by his sister; his wife of 42 years, Saundra; his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jim was loved by all who knew him.