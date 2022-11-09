Jane Chapman, a needle in a haystack

Reasoning for writing about the Chapmans with a young teenage mindset is simple: they were in my life long before freshman year.

I cannot remember what year they began teaching at Tekamah ­—before it became Tekamah-Herman—yet I can remember clearly that Mrs. Chapman, Jane Chapman, is the only music teacher I can recall at all from first grade on. So, if indeed she was the vocal music teacher for my class all the way through that, my dears, is maybe the most beautiful thing, now isn’t it?

In reflection, a person doesn’t always take the time to think of how one particular someone may have helped shape them into 100 percent of who they are today. I appreciate that I’ve been offered this opportunity, this reflection as it was she that was the one who “tried diligently” to teach me how to read music. Not a big deal, you may think, yet she saw something in me at that time that began the magical process of me accepting myself for who I thoroughly am. Jane did this for me. Read that sentence again, please. I’m still amazed by what she did for me.

So while I was sitting on the floor of the vocal music room (in the old building it was in the basement across from the lunch room, I believe) surrounded by sweet classmates (second grade?) having been given the sheet of paper that had the musical staffs on it, we now had our classroom assignment which was to go on for several weeks, if I recall. Smaller pieces of paper with the notes, clefs, etc. to learn all about it were in an envelope. We actually made these with our little hands, cut them out, etc. so as to really “get into it.” so to speak. Then we were to place the musical pieces where she would direct and explain as to the “why’s and reasons” for said notes and how they comprised what they were to bring forth (lovely music). Yes, Mrs. Chapman was the one who worked hard at that, worked hard at that with me (I remember clearly her very tiny frown at my “I don’t get this” and then onto, as the years went by, my not caring a lick). Correction—I cared very much a lick. It just wouldn’t click. This very much could explain why I have a huge amount of patience for all the infinite learning styles and levels out there in the world.

Eventually (and rather quickly, I might add) in her marvelous educator brilliance she understood something about me. I got what music really was because it came from my soul. She appreciated that in me. To this day (hand in the air for honesty) this gal right here cannot read a bit of music and cannot tell you the difference between a B note, C-flat or A-sharp on a sheet of paper to look at it. I truly Googled those terms. Yet play it for me so that I can hear it and we’re right there together, blending beautifully. She got that about me and I appreciated her willingness to overlook the written thing. Thank goodness we figured it out. And she never, not once, made me feel like a failure about it in all those (I believe to be) 12 years of being together in the music rooms. And I never, not once, was bratty like a kid can be when they don’t “get” something. Now, that’s a statement isn’t it. Oh, how we loved another.

Jane Chapman saw a little girl who had an ability to carry a tune and a natural joy in doing so. She nurtured me so well that to this day, I well up when I think of her. She is with me always in every song, every lyric, every tiny whisper of a lilty note. What a gift. What an understatement.

She had a raw sense of honesty about her that you don’t see often in any setting. And because of this, she expected excellence of you and you gave it. She expected excellence of herself and she gave it. There was no backing down from it and you didn’t want to because it was an oh, so fantastic feeling when you got that “1” at districts in choir or small groups or when you oh, I don’t know, had the female lead in the musical singing across from the ever so wonderful leading man Mark McCue in “The Music Man.” Big smiles still break out on my face when remembering the tunes. Maybe I can’t reach the notes anymore, but the tunes can never leave my heart.

She was the reason on so many levels that I had the ability to do that musical. Jane is actually the reason I accept my weaknesses and embrace my strengths. Big sigh of love here.

Thank you for allowing me to share such intimate details of my life.

To be continued ...