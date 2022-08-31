Funeral services for Janice Hinds were held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service in Fremont. The Fremont woman passed away Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 84.

Janice was born in Tekamah on Nov. 8, 1937, to parents Roy V. Miller and Minnie I. (Thomas) Miller. She graduated from Palisade, Nebraska, Rural High School in 1955 and then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. She earned her BS from Dana College in Blair, her MS at UNO and her PhD from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

On September 2, 1956, she married Don Hinds and the couple had two children, James and Stacy.

She taught elementary school in Kearney, Elkhorn and Arlington before teaching in Fremont, where she taught at Linden, Milliken Park, Lincoln and Grant Schools. Janice taught 37 years as a classroom teacher and three more as a substitute after her retirement in 1998. She was active in several teacher’s organizations during her career.

Jan is preceded in death by husband Don.

She is survived by son, Jim of Fremont; daughter, Stacy (John) Bolduc of Florida; grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Joe and Ellie Bolduc, Jennifer Novotny and Jason Novotny; two great-grandchildren Weston and Brinley; brother, V.T. (Joyce) Miller; daughter in law, Sharon Hinds.

Memorials suggested to Fremont Area Community Foundation.

Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service was in charge of the arrangements.