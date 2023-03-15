A memorial service for Janice Shogren, 92, was held March 8. 2023, at the Congregational Church of Blair. Burial will take place at a later date at Hudson Cemetery, Union Lake, Minnesota. She passed away on March 3, 2023.

Janice Lamae was born to Henry and Hulda (Smedstad) Lorenz on Sept. 20, 1930, in Starbuck, Minnesota.

Janice married Charles (Chuck) Shogren on June 10, 1950. They had three children: Eric (Dotti), Aiken, South Carolina, Amy Miner, Des Moines and Craig (Kate) of Herman. Janice is Grandma to four fantastic grandchildren: Elsie (Dave), Ethan (Ellie), Fiona, and Freya.

Janice was never afraid to get up and go. When Chuck enlisted in the Navy she moved with him to Washington, D.C., San Diego, and later followed him by US Navy troop ship to spend two years on Chichi-Jima in the Bonin Islands. After Chuck’s discharge, they returned to Alexandria, Minnesota, and eventually relocated to Des Moines to raise their family. Then, after retiring, they moved home to the family farm in Hudson Township, Minnesota.

Janice made excellent use of her many skills. She started her career as a teacher in a one-room school in Union Lake. She worked for the Chambers of Commerce in both Alexandria and San Diego. An accomplished seamstress, she taught sewing in Des Moines Public Schools. She was the executive director for the Des Moines YWCA, the PTA of Iowa, and finally the CrossRoads of Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

After “retiring” to Minnesota she was on the board of directors for Hudson Cemetery Association, Douglas County Cemetery Association, Forada Days, and the Douglas County Historical Society. She was also involved in Alexandria’s Aging Antics Committee, Chapter AO of P.E.O. and Woman’s Club.

She also passed down an appreciation for her Norwegian heritage. That included dancing, making traditional foods, and learning the language. Still not slowing down at the age of 79, she made it to Norway with son Craig.

Memorials are suggested to Douglas County Minnesota Historical Society (www.dchsmn.org) and Hudson Cemetery Association, also in Minnesota.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.