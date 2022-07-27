Funeral services for Jarad Robinson were held July 22, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. Interment followed at the Freewater Cemetery in rural Harlan County, Nebraska. The 39-year-old rural Wilcox man passed away July 16, 2022, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney following a farm accident.

Jams “Jarad” was born on April 7, 1983, in Minden, the eldest of three boys born to James and Pamela (Schepler) Robinson. He was baptized at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden and later confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Wilcox. He attended and graduated from Wilcox Public School with the class of 2001. While in high school, he was active with football, wrestling and with the FFA, where he participated in welding and land judging. Jarad pursued higher education from Southeast Community College in Beatrice before returning to the Wilcox area and began farming and ranching.

On April 29, 2006, Jarad was united in marriage to Lyndsay E. Going at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. The couple was blessed with three sons: Ryan, Wyatt and Westen. Together the family enjoyed showing cattle and working on the farm.

Jarad was a member of the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, the Wilcox United Methodist Church and the Wilcox Lions Club. He enjoyed attending and helping his brothers with demo derbies, participating in ranch rodeos and working with cattle and horses. Jarad had a welcoming personality, had a nickname for everyone, and a story to follow!

Jarad was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gene and Connie (Skiles) Schepler; paternal grandparents, Max and Coletta (Himmelberg) Robinson; and two grandfathers-in-law, Leland “Spike” Going; and Vaden Maxwell.

Jarad is survived by his wife, Lyndsay Robinson and their three boys, Ryan, Wyatt and Westen, all of rural Wilcox; his mother, Pam Robinson of Alma, and her special friend, Mark Smolik; father, Jim Robinson of Bloomington, Nebraska, and his special friend, Lorie Cline; two brothers, Cody (Andrea) Robinson of Wilcox and Heath (Sidney) Robinson of Holdrege; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff Going of Lyons, and Rita (Maxwell) Going of Craig; his faithful four-legged companion, Rousey; along with a host of family and friends.

A memorial has been established in Jarad’s honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.