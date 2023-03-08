Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Jason Keogh on Feb. 28, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The 45-year-old Oakland man passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 22, 2023.

Jason Ronald Keogh was born on September 27, 1977, in West Point, Nebraska, to Ronald and Jeanette (Erickson) Keogh.

He attended Oakland-Craig High School, graduating in 1996. He then attended South Dakota State University before returning home to help on the family farm.

On Sept. 4, 2010, he was united in marriage to Alli in Oakland. Jason and Alli began their family with son, Trey, and later the addition of son, Tristen Jason.

Jason’s life revolved around the family farm. Like his father, he was a jack-of-all-trades, acting as an electrician, a trucker, a welder, and many other things. He also loved coaching both sons’ youth sports teams.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 13 years, Alli; his sons, Trey (20) and Tristen (11); his mother, Jeanette Keogh; sisters, Cassie (Jeff) Harris, Carrie (Jens) Andersen, and Jessica (Jeff) Keogh; mother-in-law, Nell Wood; father-in-law, John Yowell; sister-in-law, Kiley (Matt) Johnson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Keogh; his grandparents, Garland and Florence Erickson and John and Mary Keogh

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.