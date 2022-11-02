A memorial service for JayAnne McIntosh will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, 11:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Oakland. A luncheon will follow at the Oakland VFW Building. She passed away on Oct. 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Oakland with her other daughter Samantha, son Zachariah, daughter-in-law Sharlee and grandkids by her side, after battling leukemia for the last year and other health complications. She was 62.

Jay Anne was born April 8, 1960, to Harriet Clark and Ronald Flowers in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

She lived a very adventurous and journey-filled life and also served in the United States Air Force from 1978 to 1983.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nana, Pop Pop and her grandson Josiah.

Survivors include her four daughters and three sons Jessica Jordan, Traci Wood, Larry Mygatt, Ed Anderson, Amanda McManis, Zachariah McManis and their spouses and Samantha McManis; and her 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her two sisters and brother Mary Hulse-Hindal and Martha Stewart and James Hulse; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.