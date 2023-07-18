Hundreds of hungry barbecue lovers gobbled up smoked goodness on Saturday, July 15, at the 35th annual John C. Fremont Days Backyard BBQ Contest.

For $15, attendees could sample all three meats offered at the content — pork ribs, meatloaf and chicken. Or, for $5, they could get one meat selection.

Barry Reker, the president of John C. Fremont Days Inc., said the second year event was well-received and, “everyone had fun.”

“This was our second attempt at (a barbecue contest), and I want to give credit where credit is due. Both Daniel Cech and Tom Wiesen did a phenomenal job,” Reker said. “We did our best, and people had a great time.”

One Fremont family who participated had 12 team members on hand to help and cook, including 9-year-old, third generation “cue-master” Gemma.

The Broekemeier family worked hard to prepare their chicken, pork ribs and meatloaf for the contest.

Adam Broekemeier said he’s been a professional barbecue cooker for two years, adding that he, “got really good during COVID,” at smoking meats.

The 12 members of the family span three generations, and all teamed up to prepare meats and begin cooking at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Reker said overall, there were 17 barbecue cooks and vendors on hand for Saturday’s fun feast behind L.A. Fireproof Door bar, with two expected cooks having to miss out due to personal issues.

The overall people’s choice winners were: 1st place, Backdraft BBQ; 2nd place RTG Medical; and 3rd place Big Bear’s BBQ.

The winners for pork ribs were: 1st place: RTG Medical; 2nd place: Backdraft BBQ; and 3rd place: That One Guy’s BBQ.

The honorees for best meatloaf were: 1st place: Backdraft BBQ; 2nd place: Smoking Beans; and 3rd place, RTG Medical.

For best chicken dish, the winners were: Happy Grillmore; 2nd place, Backdraft BBQ; and 3rd place, Sweet Swine.

Blake Kracl, owner of L.A. FireProof Door, which managed the beer garden that was attached to the barbecue contest on Saturday, said the event was a wild success and he thanked all who attended the three days of the festival.

“It was awesome. Everything went great. People bought a lot of beer and had a good time,” Kracl said. “The concerts (on Friday and Saturday) were also great.”