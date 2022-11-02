Memorial services for Jean Worley were held Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery. She passed away at Franciscan Healthcare Hospital in West Point the morning of Oct. 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 88.

Sidney Jean was born in Burt County on Jan. 4, 1934, to Sid and Martha Warren. Jean grew up in the country with her parents and her younger siblings: Nona, Bob, and Gary. She was baptized in the Lutheran church. Jean started school at Busse Country School and later went to Elm Creek before moving to Decatur School, where she graduated in 1951.

On Nov. 22 in the fall following her graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Gene Worley, whom she had been with since her freshman year. After they married, they moved into a small apartment above the old bank in Decatur, where they loved to entertain. In 1953, Gene was sent off to serve and Sidney moved to Lyons to live and worked for the phone company, working the switchboards. She lived there above the hotel until Gene returned home.

Once home, they moved into the farmhouse north of Decatur where they spent most of their years. Gene and Jean welcomed their first son, Michael Gene, in March of 1956, and their second son, Matthew Paul, in May of 1959. Jean stayed home to raise the boys for many years but once they were grown, she went to work as a dental assistant in Tekamah. After many years she went to work at Carl T. Curtis Dental Clinic in Macy where she worked until she retired at the age of 71.

After many years on the farm, Gene and Jean moved to town and lived in Decatur for several years until they moved to the nursing home in Oakland.

Jean was very artistic and loved to paint and draw in her younger years. She adored the casino and was always fond of the trips they were able to take to Las Vegas. Jean loved to socialize and talk on the phone to family and friends. She was also a very well put together woman, who dressed to impress and took pride in who she was and what she had. She was a very genuine woman with a kind heart and a wonderful sense of humour. Most importantly, Jean loved her family with her whole heart and was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Martha Warren; in-laws: Don and Dora Worley; brother, John Robert Warren; brother-in-law, Larry Kjeldgaard; nephew, Jerry Worley; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Don and Doris Worley, Boyd “Putsy” and Jana Worley, Paul Worley; niece: Janice Sears; and her son, Matthew P. Worley.

She is survived in death by her husband, Gene Worley of Oakland; sister, Nona Kjeldgaard of Bancroft; brother, Gary (Linda) Warren of Decatur; sister-in-law, LaDona Warren of Blair; son, Michael Worley of Oakland; daughter-in-law: Jackie Worley of Decatur, Grandson Cole (Kiley) Worley of Decatur; granddaughters Katelyn (Michael) Klatt of Decatur and Bailey (Cash) Dinkel of Lincoln; and eight great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, and other relatives she held so close to her heart.

Memorials are suggested to Decatur’s Trinity Lutheran Church.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.