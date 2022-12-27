A celebration of the life of Jim Nicola was held Dec. 27, 2022, at Decatur’s City Auditorium. Military honors followed the service. The 73-year-old Decatur man passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.

James Nelson was born March 11, 1949, in Omaha. He attended St. Bernard and Benson High School and enlisted in the Navy Reserves in 1968. Jim married Linda Hartman April 12, 1969. They resided in Omaha with their two children Julie and Jimmy. The couple later divorced in 1977. Jim married Barbara Teeters May 4, 1980, and resided in Omaha with their son Donald until 1992 when they made their home in Decatur.

Jim worked at Louis Grocery in Benson, Roberts Dairy in Omaha and was a foreman with DR Anderson Construction for over 40 years. Jim served as mayor for the Village of Decatur from 2010 to 2014 and served on the Village of Decatur Board of Trustees from 1994 to 2014. He was very involved in Decatur’s Riverfront Days, volunteering his time every Father’s Day for the annual pancake breakfast. Jim continued to enjoy helping the local farmers bring in their harvest every fall.

He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Marianne (Evans) Nicola; father- and mother-in-law Clarence and Charlotte Teeters; brothers-in-law Darrell Teeters and Dwayne Castor; and nephew Keith Smith of Decatur.

Survivors include his wife Barb Nicola; daughter Julie Stumpf and husband Kurt of Fort Dodge, Iowa; sons James (Jimmy) Nelson Nicola, Jr. of Fort Dodge and Donald Clarence Nicola and wife Amy of Tekamah; grandchildren Jessica Taets and husband Ross of Waukee Iowa, Matthew Stumpf and wife Megan, Jacquelyn Peed and husband Landon of Fort Dodge. Lexy, Colton, Shyann, Jordan Nicola and step-grandchildren Chase and Addison Reyzlik of Tekamah; six great-grandchildren; brothers Jeff Nicola and wife Bonnie of Kennard, Joe Nicola and wife Tammy of Omaha; sisters Susie Walenz and husband Mike of Hastings, Nancy Mahon and husband Paul of Omaha, Mary Hill and husband Dennis of Lincoln and Theresa Portis and husband Bob of Omaha; sister-in-law Laura Castor of Decatur and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Decatur’s veterans organizations.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.