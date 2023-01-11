There will be a gathering in honor of Jim Skinner on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at the Craig Fire Hall (which is handicapped accessible) from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Craig Presbyterian Church with a lunch to follow at Craig Fire Hall. The 75-year-old Craig man passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. In accordance with his wishes, his body was donated to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.

James Thomas was born on July 28, 1947, to Robert and Edith (James) Skinner and raised on Welcome Farm outside Herman. Jim graduated from Tekamah High School in 1965. After attending the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, he then sailed on a merchant ship on a scientific expedition to Greenland. He graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and from the Unversity of Nebraska-Lincoln with degrees in ag mechanics and industrial education.

At UNL he met Susan (Dahms) Skinner; they married on July 1, 1976, and for their married life resided in Craig. He served on the Craig rescue squad, fire department, and on the Craig Village Board, including time as mayor. He was a small fleet owner and jack-of-all-trades who many other community members turned to for technical advice. He was a “bull hauler” who moved cattle throughout the West; he was talented with animals.

Jim traveled to all 50 states and 20 other countries. He was known as an accomplished storyteller with an occasional tendency to embellish.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Kay, and sister-in-law Prudence.

He is survived by his wife, brother Bruce, son John (Misha), daughter Jane (Michael), and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Craig Community Fund at https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/craig-community-fund/ or to El Porvenir at https://www.elporvenir.org/donate to plant a forest in Jim’s memory in Nicaragua, where Jim and Susan went on mission trips.