A memorial gathering in honor of Jo Chamberlain was held April 15, 2023, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. A graveside service was held April 16, 2023, in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away peacefully at her Tekamah home on April 7, 2023. She was 90.

Josephine Alice was born September 16, 1932, in Oolitic, Indiana, to Henry and Myrtle (Hall) Aliano.

At a young age the family moved to Nebraska after the passing of their father. Jo attended school at Tekamah.

On April 13, 1951, Jo married Duane “Cy” Chamberlain in Arkansas City, Kansas. Jo was a homemaker until all three kids reached school age. She worked at the Plaindealer for many, many years. She also worked at Cy’s Bar with various titles. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and tripoly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cy; her parents: Henry and Myrtle; her brothers: Hank Aliano and Dick Aliano; sister, Tancy Webster; and her great grandson, Cyrus Miller, son of Grantt and Ashley.

Survivors include her children: Terry (Vicki) of Sterling, Colorado, Mark (Patty) of Magalia, California, Jann of Ashland; grandchildren: Chris Chamberlain, Joi (Dave) Evans, Bryce Chamberlain all of California, Whitnee Miller, Jesalynn (Dustin) Foutch, Daniell (Kyle) Krause all of Nebraska, Grantt (Ashley) Miller of Iowa; great grandchildren: Reeve and Caden Evans, Landon Miller, Ryker, Laiklym, Huxley and Naveigh Foutch, Kason, Harper and Garrett Krause, and Jolee Miller.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.