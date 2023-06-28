Funeral services for Joan Faye (Lindstrom) Wolf, 65, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, were held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. An Oakland native, she passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

She was born Aug. 26, 1957, in Oakland, the daughter of the late Vincent and LaRita Faye (Tunberg) Lindstrom.

Joan was a 1975 graduate of Oakland-Craig High School. She received her licensed practical nursing degree from Southeast Community College in Lincoln and her registered nursing degree from Western Iowa Community College in Sioux City, Iowa. Joan worked as a registered nurse in various medical fields and after retiring from nursing, she worked as a dispatcher for Yankton Transit in Yankton, South Dakota.

She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Aurora, Missouri.

On July 16, 1988, she married Donald Wolf in Oakland.

Joan is survived by her husband of 34 years, Donald; one daughter, Sabrina Davis and her husband, Ben, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; one son, Gene Wolf and his wife, Abby, of Tekamah; six grandchildren, Zach Wolf, Isabel Davis, Sam Wolf, Ethan Davis, Emily Wolf and Owen Davis; one sister, Julie (Carl) Easton of Oakland; four brothers, Jeff (Jean) Lindstrom of Seattle, Washington, Jerry (Kathy) Lindstrom of Hiawatha, Kansas, Joel (Bev) Lindstrom of Wahoo, and Jay (Diane) Lindstrom of Oakland; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, designated to Vacation Bible School.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.