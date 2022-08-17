Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Joseph “Joe” Roh III was celebrated Aug. 20, 2022, at Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kansas. The 68-year-old former Tekamah man passed away peacefully at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn on July 31, 2022, surrounded by family.

Joe was born on Nov. 20, 1953, in Broken Bow to Joe and Alice Roh and was the oldest of six children. The family later moved to Tekamah where he graduated high school in 1972. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on an Air Force ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree. He then attended the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, obtaining his MD in 1981. While in medical school, he met the love of his life, Lynn Hilsabeck, and they were joined in marriage at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church on March 26, 1983. To this union, three children, Allison, Joseph and Patrick were born.

After completing a general surgery residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1986, he began his active duty commitment to the Air Force and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Joe and his family moved to Leawood, Kansas, where Joe was a general surgeon with the Surgical Group of Kansas City and was on staff at several Kansas City-area hospitals. He was an excellent surgeon and performed a range of surgical procedures. Joe cared deeply about his patients and was a favorite of the operating room staff, who always wanted to be assigned to his room.

Everyone who knew and loved Joe will talk about his passion for life. He was the epicenter of the party, often entertaining in his home and cooking up delicious gourmet meals.

Joe enjoyed the occasional cigar while walking his dog and sampling from his vast wine collection with family and friends. Taking pride in his Czech heritage, Joe would cook duck dinners complete with potato dumplings and sauerkraut. He learned to bake kolaches directly from the source, his mother. Every fall Joe could be found cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturdays and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sundays.

Joe adored his family and relished all celebrations, including holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. He was known as the ultimate consumer and cherished giving that one of a kind, “nothing ever like it” gift to family and friends. Nothing made Joe happier than to see his children succeed. He was thrilled to become a grandfather and glowed when he got to spend time with his three grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lynn Roh; daughter, Allison (Ron) Klahn; sons, Dr. Joseph (Calin) Roh, and Patrick Roh; three beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Charlotte, and Jackson; five sisters, seven brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice Roh.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dr. Roh’s name to the College of Medicine Nebraska Futures Scholarship Fund at https://bit.ly/DrJosephRohMemorial; or to the American Stroke Foundation at americanstroke.org.

McGilley State Line Chapel in Kansas City, Missouri, was in charge of arrangements.