A celebration of the life of Joey Updike will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. At 7 p.m. there will be a time to share stories. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery.

An additional celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The 34-year-old Lyons man passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.