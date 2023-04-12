A celebration of the life of Joseph H. “Joey” Shinkle was held Friday, April 7, 2023. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. The 34-year-old Oakland man passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Joey was born on Jan. 5, 1989, to Pat and Shirley (Christensen) Shinkle in Omaha. He grew up in Fremont and moved to Oakland around the age of 14. Joey worked in the painting business most of his life, including starting his own painting business a few years ago.

He loved to fish and hunt for mushrooms and asparagus. He was an avid gamer and loved to spend time with his family.

He was preceded by his father, Pat; and brother, Jasen Shinkle.

Joey is survived by his mother, Shirley; sisters, Christina (Leah) Shinkle and Tammy Lynn Ratfield; nieces and nephews, Evette Ratfield, Jesse Ratfield, Shayne Ratfield, Kasen Shinkle-Johnson, and Kristian Shinkle Stinnett.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.