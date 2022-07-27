Judge notes goat show’s quality

While it may not have been big in numbers, the 2022 goat show at the Burt County Fair still had plenty to offer, according to show judge Chase DeVries.

“You might not have big numbers, but you have quality stuff,” he said.

Perhaps the fastest growing livestock show offered through the fair, the goat show boasted over 50 entries in the market, breeding and dairy goat classes and saw 14 competitors entered in showmanship, a new high for the show.

One of the top competitors in swine and beef contests ventured into the goat arena with similar success. Brylee Ahrens captured the market meat goat crown with a 91-lb. goat DeVries called “really big” as the heaviest goat in the class.

Ivy Johnson earned reserve champion honors. She also won the carcass contest, showing the goat with the highest percentage of boneless closely trimmed retail cuts, coming in at 49.48 percent.

Brody Ahrens showed the champion breeding meat goat with Brylee showing the reserve champion.

Brylee Ahrens also claimed senior showmanship honors over Tate Pruess.

Brody Ahrens was named intermediate showmanship champion, Parke Loftis took second.

Georgia Johnson was the top junior showman. Joycin Lechtemberg was second and Ivy Johnson was third.

Lyndsey Johnson, one of the few true veterans of the meat goat show ring, was named the outstanding exhibitor.

In the dairy goat contest, Aaliyah Soll claimed grand champion honors. Taylor Brummond showed the reserve champion.

Soll also was named senior showmanship champion and was named the outstanding dairy goat exhibitor. Emily Loftis won the intermediate title while Macadie Soll won the junior title over Brummond.

