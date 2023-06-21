After resolution of a lawsuit that has been making its way through the court system for nearly four years, the Burt County Board of Supervisors had some work to do last week.

So did the county road department.

In a 44-page ruling from Burt County District Judge John Samson issued April 27, the county must remove a culvert placed under County Road HI in late summer of 2019 and fill in a drainage ditch excavated at the same time the culvert was installed. The county performed neither of those installations. Both were done by Bret Brodersen, a landowner in the area, without formal approval from the board.

Because the work was done within the county’s right-of-way, the judge ordered the county must do the work to remove them, but he further ordered Brodersen must allow county crews onto his property if necessary to perform the removal and to pay the cost of removal.

In late June of 2019, Brodersen filed a petition asking for the county’s help in solving a drainage problem in the area. He proposed a culvert to drain approximately 80 acres of his farmland next to the Missouri River. He asserted that the road acted as a barrier to the natural flow of water from north to south. At the time, both the county road foreman, Dale Huffman, and County Attorney Frank Barron told the board that there was no immediate threat to the road.

Even then the proposal had its detractors. Two neighbors, Missouri River Farms and Donette Jackson, each spoke against the proposal. Jackson said then that any water diverted from Brodersen’s property had the potential to isolate her home because the county road is the only way in or out of her property.

Attorney Kelly Turner, representing Missouri River Farms, said there is a process that has to be followed and the board must make sure the installation of the culvert benefits more than one person.

A couple of weeks later, the board passed a resolution accepting the petition. The board also directed the roads department to craft a solution which would be the subject of a public hearing before being put into motion.

At the end of September, after groups of three supervisors twice met with Brodersen at the site for the culvert, the board cancelled a scheduled public hearing after Brodersen withdrew his petition, ostensibly because the work had already been done.

But because it never rescinded its previous resolution, the county became a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a neighboring property owner, Missouri River Farms. The lawsuit was filed in December of 2019. A final order wasn’t determined until April of this year.

Pursuant to the ruling, the board passed a new resolution, 2023-05, rescinding the 2019 resolution and any action it took when it first adopted the resolution and further determining that county assistance isn’t necessary as it relates to the drainage petition.

In other business during its June 13 meeting, the county board:

—Approved an overvalue/undervalue report presented by County Assessor Katie Hart. The report showed recent updates to certain property values in advance of the valuation protest deadline. It showed 47 overvalued properties and 31 undervalued properties. Several of the changes were sparked by owners contacting the assessor’s office to check the conditions that supported their new property values prior to the protest deadline.

Property owners who want to protest their new valuations may do so before June 30. Forms are available in the County Clerk’s office. Those wishing to file a protest then go to the assessor’s office to compare their property with what is shown in office files. If there is enough time prior to the deadline, a member of Hart’s staff can visit the property and determine if any adjustment is warranted. That change can be made before the deadline and a formal protest may not be necessary.

In order to protest, however, the protest must be limited to the valuation, not a protest of taxation in general. Protests must be written and contain the name and address of the owner of record, the legal description of the property in question, the parcel number if it is known, the value before the change, the value after the change and a statement of why the value should be changed. Ag land owners also are asked to provide 578 reports from the Farm Service Agency for pre- and post-flood if applicable. Hart stressed that those forms cannot be accessed by her staff, the owner must provide them.

The board also set July 13 and 14 as dates for protest hearings. Final determinations will be made July 21.

—Began the planning process for the upcoming budget.

Discussions with the various office heads will be held during the board’s July 12. It expects to receive initial numbers July 28.

Property values won’t be official until Aug. 20 so further review will be delayed until then. A date for a public hearing on the budget and its adoption are still pending.

If a joint public hearing with other tax collecting bodies is needed, the board authorized the state print shop as the vendor for the necessary postcards.