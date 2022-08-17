A memorial service for Julie McCray was held Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton, Wyoming. Inurnment followed at Mountain View Cemetery. She passed away July 26, 2022, at the Wind River Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Riverton. She was 74.

Julie Anne Tobin was born on April 21, 1948, in Denver, Colorado, and adopted by Joe and Catherine (Hyde) Tobin. Joe was the son of Thomas and Delia Tobin of rural Tekamah.

Julie graduated high school from Assumption Academy in Chadron, Nebraska, with the class of 1966. She also earned her associate’s degree from Central Wyoming College where she was the valedictorian of her class.

Julie was baptized into the Catholic faith and was very active at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church where she helped with funeral dinners and communion among other volunteer activities.

On July 15, 1967, she married James McCray in Chadron. The couple recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Together they had two children and raised them in Jeffrey City, Wyoming.

Her work career took her from starting as a secretary for Jeffrey City School Board and for the superintendent of schools from 1980 to 1988. They later moved to Riverton where she was the secretary for the Superintendent of Schools District 25 in Riverton until she retired in 2015.

She also owned a sewing shop, Sweetwater Select, Inc., from 1985 to 1990. In 1990 she and Jim started McCray Sports, running it until 1992.

Julie loved to sew and would just look at something and go home and sew it from memory—no pattern needed—and she could sew anything. She also loved to cook, travel, and spend time with family.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” McCray; daughter, Tina (Bill) Martin of Eagle River, Alaska; son Robert “Rob” (Tammy) McCray of Powell, Wyoming; brother, Dan James (Gail) Tobin; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Catherine Tobin.

Davis Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.