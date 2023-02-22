Tekamah-Herman’s junior high wrestling team has competed in two events at the time of this writing, a home quad with Logan View, Elkhorn Middle School and Elkhorn Grandview Middle School. Their record for that event was 13 wins to 15 losses.
Their second event of the season was a tournament in Stanton. Their record improved to 19 wins and 18 losses ending up third in team points in the 12-team field.
Individual results from Stanton: 1st Place—Griffin Ackerman, Ryan Roche; 2nd Place— Mason Tobin, Neil Pagels, Kash Kellogg, Jonathan Cameron, Owen Larsen; 3rd Place— Michael Lytle, Ean Chase, Landon Burt; 4th Place— Charlie Beck, Logan Radney.