Tekamah-Herman’s Junior and Senior Legion baseball teams hit a rough stretch over the past week, with both going 0-3.

The Juniors fell 10-4 at Oakland-Craig on Friday, June 2, before falling 6-5 at Columbus Lakeview on Monday and 12-6 at home against Arlington on Tuesday.

Landon Miller led the Juniors’ offense against Oakland-Craig with a pair of hits while scoring one run and driving in one. Ty Strode and Parke Loftis each cracked a double with Strode driving in two and Loftis driving in one. Grady Belfrage scored two runs while Jessen Booth scored one.

Cale Belfrage led the Juniors’ offense against Lakeview with three hits, including a pair of doubles, while scoring one run. Spencer Pagels drilled a double while scoring a run and driving in another. Miller also hit safely for the Juniors while scoring a run. Parke Loftis scored one and drove in one while Nathan Brayman scored a run.

Thomas Braniff and Miller cracked two hits apiece against Arlington. Braniff scored two runs and drove in one while Miller also scored two runs. Pagels doubled and scored a run. Rylan Rix, Brayman and Strode also hit safely for the Juniors while Jessen Booth scored a run.

The Seniors fell 10-4 at Oakland-Craig on Friday, followed by a 14-6 loss to Lakeview on Monday and a 15-9 loss at home to Arlington on Wednesday.

Pagels and Caden Booth each cracked two hits to lead the Seniors’ offense with both scoring a run apiece. Tristan Tobin, Thatcher Zink and Adrian Robinson also hit safely for the Seniors. Zink and Cale Belfrage each drove in a run while Miller scored a run.

Zink led the Seniors’ offense with three hits against Lakeview, scoring one run and driving in one. Pagels added two hits, scoring one run. Tobin, Cale Belfrage and Miller also hit safely for the Seniors. Tobin scored one and drove in one while Belfrage scored two runs Miller and Garrett Noel each drove in a run. Caden Booth scored a run as well.

Pagels and Zink poled three hits apiece to lead the Seniors’ offense against Arlington. Pagels scored one run and drove in three. Zink drove in two runs. Caden Booth added a couple hits. Tobin, Robinson, Rix and Miller also hit safely for the Seniors. Tobin scored one and drove in one. Robinson, Rix, Miller, Noel and Brayman each scored a run.

The Juniors and Seniors have a busy week with three games coming up, all three games are on their home field. On Monday, they hosted Pender while Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge is scheduled to be in town for a doubleheader on Wednesday. The game in a rematch from May 26. On Friday, they host Hartington to round out the week.