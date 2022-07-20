Juniors’ season ends with 1-2 showing at area tournament

Tekamah-Herman’s American Legion Juniors went 1-2 at the Class B Area 5 tournament in Wayne, July 8-10.

The tournament run began with a 6-0 loss to Wayne on Friday, followed by a much needed win over O’Neill by a final of 12-4 on Saturday and a season-ending 14-9 loss to West Point on Sunday.

The Juniors were limited to just one hit against Wayne, a double by Spencer Pagels. Brady Braniff took the loss on the mound. Bret Brenneis also reached base safely on a walk.

Wayne won the area title with a win over Albion on July 12 and advanced to the state tournament which opened Saturday, July 16, in Wahoo. It was slated to be a battle of Blue Devils in the tourney’s opening game as Wayne was slotted against Plattsmouth. The tournament is scheduled to run through Wednesday at Sam Crawford Field.

Cale Belfrage pitched Tekamah-Herman’s win over O’Neill on Saturday, striking out seven. T-H broke open a 1-1 tie with five runs in the fourth inning followed by two in the fifth and three in the sixth before adding an insurance run in the seventh.

Pagels, Adrian Robinson and Caden Booth led the Juniors’ offense with two hits apiece. Robinson’s offensive output included a triple while scoring three runs and driving in one. Pagels drove in three runs while Booth scored a run.

Pagels’ three RBIs tied Belfrage for the team high in that department. Brady Braniff doubled while scoring two runs.

Tristan Tobin and Brenneis also hit safely for the Juniors. Tobin scored three runs and drove in one while Brenneis scored one and drove in one. Nathan Brayman scored a run while Jessen Booth and Riley Brodersen each drove in a run.

The third time almost became the charm for the Juniors against West Point on Sunday.

Unfortunately, West Point had other ideas. A 9-1 scoring advantage in the final 3.5 innings gave the Pointers a 14-9 win over the Tekamah-Herman.

Garrett Noel blasted three hits, including a double, to lead the Juniors’ offense while scoring one run and driving in two. Brenneis added two hits, scoring one and driving in two. Belfrage doubled, scored a run and drove in another. Robinson and Brodersen also hit safely for the Juniors. Robinson scored one and drove in two while Brodersen scored one. Jessen Booth drove in a run while Garret Lindberg scored a run. Booth also reached base safely via a pair of walks.