A celebration of the life of Kamerin Lytle was held Nov. 15, 2022, at the Springview Community Center in Springview, Nebraska. A private family burial was in rural Springview’s Kenaston Cemetery. Kamerin Robert Lytle, 1 year and 6.5 weeks, passed gently into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 10, 2022, at his home outside of Herman.

Kamerin Robert was born on Sept. 16, 2021, in Hastings to Shelbi and Tyler. He spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit of Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha after arriving five weeks early. Kamerin loved fuzzy blankets, Cocomelon, music and his daddy’s ice cream, but he wasn’t too fond of eating anything green or bath time. While he faced many challenges in his short time here, he had a strong spirit with a big, warm smile that lit up the room and truly showed how much love he had for everyone around him.

Kamerin’s parents would like to express their gratitude for all of the support from their family and friends, as well as all medical personnel who have aided in Kamerin’s care during his time here with us.

Kamerin is survived by his parents, Shelbi Lytle and Tyler Burt of Herman; siblings Kaesin Brozik, Layten, Kinley and Owen Burt; grandparents, Bobbi Jo and Randy Faaborg of Ord, Wes and Lisa Burt of Herman; great-grandparents, Roger and Sharon Kenaston of Lyons, Della Boyd and Gary Zimbelmann of Hamil, South Dakota, Robert and Gloria Burt of Herman; Leslee Hatton of Herman; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kamerin was preceded in death by his big sister Kinsley Brozik, uncle Austin Burt; great-grandparents Lloyd and Shirley Lytle, great-grandma Pamela Hatton.

Memorials should be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.