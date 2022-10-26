 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathleen Hansen

  • 0
Hansen obit

Memorial services for Kathleen Hansen were held Oct. 15 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 79-year-old Blair woman passed away Oct. 12, 2022.

Kathy M. was born March 24, 1943, in Omaha, the daughter of Ralph and Mardelle Scarlett. She was raised in Commerce City, Colorado, and attended school there. Kathy later moved to Nebraska where she met and married Robert Hansen. Kathy raised her family in Herman.

She was a longtime employee at Eastern Nebraska Human Services in Omaha and she truly loved the job and the people there.

Kathy is survived by her husband Robert Hansen; children: Greg (Patti) Mayfield, Kim (Carl) Thompson and Penny Scarlett Jamison; brother Ralph Scarlett Jr.; 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

People are also reading…

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ladies Night at Tekamah Bomgars

Ladies Night at Tekamah Bomgars

 A night of festive fun & fall shopping is in store for those attending the Bomgaars Ladies’ Night at the company's store in Tekamah. This…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News