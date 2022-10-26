Memorial services for Kathleen Hansen were held Oct. 15 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 79-year-old Blair woman passed away Oct. 12, 2022.

Kathy M. was born March 24, 1943, in Omaha, the daughter of Ralph and Mardelle Scarlett. She was raised in Commerce City, Colorado, and attended school there. Kathy later moved to Nebraska where she met and married Robert Hansen. Kathy raised her family in Herman.

She was a longtime employee at Eastern Nebraska Human Services in Omaha and she truly loved the job and the people there.

Kathy is survived by her husband Robert Hansen; children: Greg (Patti) Mayfield, Kim (Carl) Thompson and Penny Scarlett Jamison; brother Ralph Scarlett Jr.; 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.