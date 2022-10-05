Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy Uhing will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, 10:a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 5 -7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Burial will be in Craig Cemetery. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, at the age of 72.

Katerine Ann “Kathy” was born Sept. 3, 1950, to Jerry and Margaret (Navrkal) Dvorak.

She was born and raised in Fremont and when she was in high school, her family moved to Tekamah, where she graduated with the Class of 1968.

On Aug. 24, 1968, Kathy married Michael Uhing of Craig. To this union four children were born: Brad, Tammi, David and Christina. They raised their family on a farm south of Craig, where they lived for over 45 years, before moving into Craig.

Kathy enjoyed raising her four children, but the grandkids and great-grandkids were her pride and joy. She rarely missed a sporting event or school activity they were involved in. For many years Kathy helped at the Burt County Fair in the static exhibit building. She even received the Joe Roh award for volunteering.

Kathy was active in their church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah, serving on the Altar Society and wherever help was needed. In 2002, Kathy had a stroke that slowed her down, but definitely didn’t stop her from enjoying life. She was a patient, caring soul who was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father- and mother in-law, Herbert and Mildred Uhing; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, John and Jolene Corbin and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Uhing.

Survivors include her husband, Mike of Craig; children, Brad (Carrie) Uhing of Brunswick, Georgia, Tammi (Joel) Marreel of Hooper, David (Alisa) Uhing of West Point,, Christina (Scott Westerhout) Uhing of Tekamah; eight grandchildren, Josh, Abi, Cody Madysen, Bryce, Wyatt, Tavis and Keryn; four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.