Memorial services for Kathleen “Kathy” Voskamp were held May 1, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services in Fremont. Burial was in Elim Lutheran Cemetery near Hooper. Voskamp, 73, passed away April 27, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair.

Kathy was born July 30, 1949, to Harold F. and Irene (Forsberg) Voskamp in Oakland. Over the years, Kathy worked with the ENCORE Fremont Opportunity Center in Fremont.

She loved to look through her magazines and word searches, enjoyed watching her “ME TV” shows and playing bingo. Todd and Nancy were her favorite dolls to care for.

Kathy was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold D.; sister, Lois (Tom) Wachter; and nephew, Corie Voskamp.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Todd and Scott Wachter, Jim Voskamp, Terri Beck, and Jennifer Voskamp; and many great nieces, nephews, and extended families.

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel was in charge of teh arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.