Funeral services for Ken Deckard were held Sept. 1, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away Aug. 28, 2022, at Keystone Ridge Nursing and Rehab Facility in Omaha at the age of 62.

Kenneth Earl was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Oakland, to Kenneth D. and M. Maxine (Ford) Deckard.

Ken attended and graduated from school in Blair and was involved in the Boy Scout organization throughout his youth. After graduation, Ken went to work for Master Craft Furniture company and continued employment until their closure in 2006. Ken had many talents including furniture refinishing which he contributed to his time at Master Craft. He spent many hours researching genealogy on both his mother and father’s side of the family through which he developed a wide circle of friends and contacts.

He was preceded in death by his mother, M. Maxine (Ford) Deckard and stepmother, Lillian (Hansen) McKain.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth D. Deckard of Tekamah; three brothers, Tom Deckard, Ron (Gina) Deckard both of Omaha, Wayne (Vicki) Deckard of Blair; two sisters, Deb (Larry Yingling) McKain and Terry Wulf both of Blair; five nieces; five nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Faith Family Baptist Church in Tekamah.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.