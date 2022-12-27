Funeral services for Ken Deckard will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at his home in Tekamah at the age of 91.

Kenneth Dale was born May 8, 1931, in rural Burt County to Tom and Marie (Hough) Deckard. He graduated from school in Lyons and was married to Maxine Ford on March 3, 1950. To them were born six children.

He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Fort Calhoun Stone Quarry until his retirement in 1991. After Maxine’s death, he later married Lillian McKain on August 10, 1993. Kenneth enjoyed his family and attending his church services.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; brother, Gerald; sister, Evelyn Webster; brother-in-law, Arnold Webster; and son, Ken Earl Deckard.

Survivors include his children: Deborah (Larry Yingling) McKain of Blair, Tom Deckard, Ron (Gina) Deckard both of Omaha, Terry Wulf and Wayne (Vicki) Deckard; step-son, Kerry (Ann) McKain of Blair; sister-in-law, Virginia Huffman; brother-in-law, Lyle Hansen; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as his church family and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Chatt Senior Center in Tekamah.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.