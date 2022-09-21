A memorial service for Kenneth Schram was held Sept. 17, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Burial with military honors was in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away Sept. 10, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah, following a long illness. He was 96.

Kenneth Richard was born on March 6, 1926, in Omaha. Ken’s father, Albert Schram, died when Ken was 2 ½ years old. Ken attended Druid Hill Elementary School in Omaha and later one year of high school. He worked as a bike messenger in downtown Omaha and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944. On his 18th birthday he was in the Great Lakes attending boot camp. During World War II, he was assigned to the USS Baltimore in the Pacific and was part of Admiral William F. Halsey’s third fleet for the last campaign in the Philippines.

After being discharged in May of 1946, he returned to Omaha and married Eleanor Johnson on July 16, 1946. They were married for 64 years before her death in August of 2010.

Ken had a variety of jobs before joining the Millwrights Union in 1963 to which he belonged for over 50 years. The family resided in Omaha, Bennington, Kimball and a farm northeast of Tekamah. Because of his love of fishing and hunting, he had a cabin on the Missouri River which led to the decision to purchase a farm nearby.

Ken loved dogs and had many beloved dogs over the years. He loved nature and being outdoors and was also a history buff, Lewis and Clark being a particular favorite.

Ken never thought he would live as long as he did because his own father was only 34 when he died.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Charlotte (Munhall) Schram; brother, Avalon “Buck” Roach; sister, Kathryn Burns; wife, Eleanor; and infant son, Mark.

He is survived by his daughter, Janice Schram of Omaha; sons: Mitchell of Omaha, Gregory and Marshall both of Tekamah; grandson, Matthew of Bellevue; a great-granddaughter and a great-great-grandson; sister, Maxine Munhall; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah or the donor’s choice.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.