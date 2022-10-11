A celebration of the life of Kimberly Schwetz was held Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Home in Oakland. Burial will be at a later date in Tekamah Cemetery. The 58-year-old Oakland woman passed away peacefully, surrounded by those she loved, on Sept. 29, 2022, after her second fight with cancer.

Kim was born Nov. 18,1963, to Frederick and Phyllis West.

She was a loving wife, friend to all and proud of those she loved. Rick and Kim, married 29 years, enjoyed traveling, camping and time with family and friends. Kim was fiercely competitive and always rose to life’s challenges, including beating breast cancer and completing a marathon at age 50.

Kim loved her work and those that she worked with during her more than 30 years at Oakland Heights. Kim was a naturally gifted caregiver, both in her professional life and with her grandchildren. She was always proud of them and made a point to never miss their events. Kim was an optimistic and free soul; she approached life with an open heart and reciprocated the love she received from all those that touched her life.

Kim was preceded by her father, Frederick West, and sister, Allyson Volkart.

She is survived by her husband, Rick; mother, Phyllis West; mother in-law, Rose Schwetz; sister, Patty (Jon) Page; brother in-law, Pat Schwetz; sister in-law, Patricia (Nick) Colburn; and children, Kristina (Ross McMullen), Heather (Mike) Sullivan, and Ashley (Derek Grovijohn). Kim was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Joseph, Thomas, Beau, Jaxon.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

