Lack of timely hits costly in diamond opener

It might have been an “L” on the schedule, but for Tekamah-Herman softball coach Abby Sheets, it felt a lot like a “W.”

Sheets’ squad opened its 2022 campaign with a 3-2 loss at Ashland-Greenwood, a solid Class B program that has handed the Tigers a number of decisive losses in the past.

“I’m a little sour after getting beat, but not really,” she said Thursday night. “They’re a good team and we played them pretty tight.”

The Tigers started the scoring in the second inning when senior Hannah Rief reached on an error and later scored on Brinley Stahr’s single through the right side.

Stahr’s knock followed a walk to designated player Emelia Evasic, giving the Tigers two on and a run already in with only one out in the inning. But that’s where the rally stopped. Bluejay pitcher Kealie Riecken got out of the first of several jams with a popup and a strikeout.

Sheets said the key to the contest was the lack of timely hitting.

“Some of that is on me,” she said. “We probably should have played more small ball, but we just left too many people on base.”

The Bluejays took the lead in the home half of the frame. Senior Ava Miller and freshman Reese Fisher led off with back-to-back doubles. Fisher later scored on a single to give the home team a 2-1 advantage. Ashland-Greenwood later loaded the bases with two out, chasing Tiger starter Lacey Petersen from the circle. Ryan Braniff, who took the loss in relief, got out of the inning with a ground ball to the infield.

Sheets said she really likes the combination of Petersen and Braniff. “Neither of them throws really hard, but they’re great at hitting their spots,” she sad. “They’re both throwing well right now.”

The Tigers tied it up in the fourth when Petersen walked and took third on Evasic’s double off the centerfield fence that chased Riecken. Stahr drew a walk from reliever Sofia Dill to load the bases before Petersen scored on a wild pitch. Alicia Clark walked to load the bases again before Dill settled down and retired the next two Tigers on strikes.

“We had a hard time with her,” Sheets said of Dill. “We struggled with our timing because she throws that change-up then comes back with a fastball or a drop and we couldn’t catch on to her.”

Ashland-Greenwood left runners at second and third with less than two out in the home half of the fourth. The Tigers did the same in the top of the fifth when Braniff doubled to the left-center gap, Sammi Brodersen walked and both moved up on Rief’s infield out. But Dill again got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.

The Bluejays took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when a two-out single from Keely Giese plated Ellie Milburn with the go-ahead run.

Still, the Tigers kept pushing, leaving runners at second and third in the sixth before Dill struck out the last two batters of the inning. The Tiger had another chance in the seventh, but Brodersen was stranded at second after leading off the inning with a walk.

Sheets said her defense did a good job of keeping the team in the game despite the lack of timely hitting. “We cleaned it up after a shaky start,” she said. “We didn’t get down and we didn’t get worried. That’s a good start.

“Overall, it wasn’t half bad.”

After hosting a triangular Monday night with Fort Calhoun and Elkhorn North, the Tigers are back in action Thursday when area power Guardian Angels Central Catholic and East Husker Conference rival Highway 91 visit Carson Field for a triangular. On Saturday, Sheets’ team ventures into tournament play for the first time this season, taking part at the GACC Invitational in West Point. On Aug. 30, the Tigers head to North Bend for and EHC triangular with the host school and Twin River.

Tigers hold off Calhoun in Jamboree game

Tekamah-Herman rallied from an early two-run deficit by posting four runs in the third inning on the way to an 8-4 win over Fort Calhoun in their annual jamboree game Tuesday evening at Carson Field.

Ryan Braniff got the win on the mound while Sammie Brodersen picked up the save.

Emma Wakehouse drilled four hits to lead the Tigers’ offense on Tuesday, scoring three runs and driving in another. Hannah Rief, Braniff and Emilia Evasic added two hits apiece, with both of Braniff’s hits being doubles. Evasic drove in a run. Maddie Smutny doubled while scoring one and driving in another. Brodersen, Lacey Petersen and Brinley Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers. Brodersen drove in three runs, Petersen scored two and drove in one while Stahr scored one. Morgan Lewis also scored a run with Alicia Clark driving in one.