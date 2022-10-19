Ladies Night at Tekamah Bomgars

A night of festive fun & fall shopping is in store for those attending the Bomgaars Ladies’ Night at the company's store in Tekamah. This year, the special fundraising event is set for October 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

For the last six years, Bomgaars has held a Ladies’ Night in the fall. From this one-evening event, five percent of the total sales were donated to cancer centers and hospitals in the communities Bomgaars serves. The first year the company donated over $18,000 to the 21 locations participating and last year was able to donate just over $104,000 to 106 locations.

After researching possible organizations, Bomgaars chose Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair to be a recipient in the community. MCH will be receiving a donation check from Bomgaars in December 2022. The donation is based on the total sales of Ladies’ Night in the Tekamah Bomgaars Store.

Bomgaars strives to make this event special for the ladies with a 20 percent discount, giveaways and refreshments.