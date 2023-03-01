City approves street plans after brief public hearing

Probably not this year, and maybe not the next—maybe—but by 2025 the City of Tekamah should have repair work completed on one of its most problematic streets.

The 1- and 6-Year Street Plan approved by Tekamah City Council at its meeting Thursday night calls for the resurfacing of M Street between 8th and 12th. A major farm-to-market road, the street has suffered from extreme drainage problems and a crumbling surface since it was last redone two decades ago and drainage at the 8th Street intersection go back at least 50 years.

One of the busiest streets in the city, figures from 2018 showed an average of 500 vehicles per day on the street with five percent of them being heavy trucks. Projections for 2038 show the traffic count increasing to 550 vehicles per day with 10 percent of them being heavy trucks.

The job has a companion project, mill-and-overlay work on 12th between M and P streets.

Several familiar projects also are on the 6-Year Plan. Among them are mill-and-overlay work 16th Street between L and M and on J Street between 10th and 12th.

The plan also calls for the reconstruction of 15th Street starting at B and running north to a spot halfway between G and H streets.

No comments were offered during the brief public hearing and no written statements had been received at the city office.

Passage of the plan, a requirement by the state Department of Transportation, does not mean nothing will get done this year.

Still on track are improvements to four city streets that have been previously discussed.

That work calls for a surface reconditioner to be applied to three particular stretches of street. The targeted streets include a stretch B Street between 13th and 15th south of the Chatt Center and past the CVA campus; 15th Street south of B to the end of the pavement on the west side of the South Industrial Tract; and 16th Street between L and O streets. That segment also includes about a block of M Street east of 16th.

Also in the works is a plan to fix L Street near the intersection with 13th where a section of the surface was removed nearly two years ago to repair a broken water main.

In other business Feb. 23, the council:

—Scheduled an emergency management workshop on April 13. The workshop will start at 6 p.m., prior to the council’s regular meeting later that evening.

Mayor Jane Walford said the idea behind the workshop is to get everyone up to speed regarding their duties in case of an emergency situation—including weather-related disasters.

Tekamah’s new emergency manager Wyatt Sumey will take part in the workshop. Burt County Emergency Manager K.C. Bang also is planning to attend, as are the fire chief and rescue squad captain, the mayor said.

Walford said the idea for the workshop emerged as she and Sumey were going over the city’s emergency plan. The document clearly spells out the duties of city officials. But it is likely that many city officials will have competing priorities. She used Street Superintendent Matt Deemer as an example.

“He has duties in an emergency, but he’s also a fireman and he has a family,” Walford said. “(City Clerk) Karolyn (McElroy) has a tremendous amount of responsibility in the event of an emergency, but she lives in Lyons. There are several positions that should have back-ups.”

She said the city is very fortunate to have people who know what to do and when to do it, “but I don’t want to be somebody who doesn’t.”

—Tabled rehabilitation work on Well No. 3 until more information is known from potential funding sources. Costs could run as high as $74,000.

Water Commissioner Joel Bacon said if suitable funding can be found—through the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District or the Nebraska Environmental Trust, for example—the city can use its American Rescue Plan funds somewhere else.

That “somewhere” is replacement radios for utility meters. Water department head Tony Daugherty said he needs about 200 more of the units which cost $188 each, for a total of $37,600. He said 50 were ordered last fall and should be delivered this fall. Delivery is expected within a year.

—Approved the attendance of zoning administrator John Manson at the Nebraska Planning Conference March 8-10 in Kearney.

—Approved the pay increase promised to solid waste department employee Jeramy Surls. He recently completed transfer station management certification through the Solid Waste Association of North America. The certification went into effect on Feb. 6 and is good for three years.