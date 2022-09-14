Funeral services for Larry Going, 86, were held Sept. 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Military honors were rendered at the church. Burial was in the Lyons Cemetery. The Lyons native passed away Sept. 1, 2022 at his home in Nickerson.

Larry was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Lyons to Phillip and Janette (Wolten) Going. He was raised in Hooper and graduated from Hooper High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957. After his service he married Evelyn Behle and they later divorced. Larry then married Marilyn Lierman on Dec. 4, 1976, in Hawaii.

Larry worked for Hormel Foods for 39.5 years. He had served as mayor of Nickerson and also served on the Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and the Hooper American Legion Post 18.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn of Nickerson; children Lori (Dan) Bunn of Fremont, Larry (Sandy) Going of North Bend, Todd (Amy) Going of Omaha; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Rodney) Williams of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Heller, Sharon (Jerry) Bargman, Debra (Greg) Harstick, Shelley Albus, Katherine Lierman; brothers-in-law, LeRoy (Lauren) Lierman, Gerald (Jaye) Lierman and Delvin (Cindy) Lierman.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Ludvigsen Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.