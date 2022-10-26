Lauralee Jackson

Lauralee was a self-employed attorney in Pottstown for 49 years. She attended Colorado Women’s College in Denver, then transferred to Southern Methodist University Law School in Dallas. Upon graduation, she returned to Nebraska where she practiced law with her father in his law firm and could only be a paralegal because there were no women lawyers in Nebraska at that time. She practiced with him for one year then went to Pennsylvania and was employed by Montgomery McCracken Law Firm. She was the first women to be employed by them.