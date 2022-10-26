Lauralee Jackson

Graveside services for Lauralee F. Jackson, 80, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, were held Oct. 24, 2022, in Oakland Cemetery. The Oakland native passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, at Manatawny Manor in Pottstown. A funeral service was held Oct. 19, 2022, at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, in Pottstown.
Born in Oakland, Nebraska, she was a daughter of the late Maxwell Friis and the late Frances (Swanson) Friis.
Lauralee was a self-employed attorney in Pottstown for 49 years. She attended Colorado Women’s College in Denver, then transferred to Southern Methodist University Law School in Dallas. Upon graduation, she returned to Nebraska where she practiced law with her father in his law firm and could only be a paralegal because there were no women lawyers in Nebraska at that time. She practiced with him for one year then went to Pennsylvania and was employed by Montgomery McCracken Law Firm. She was the first women to be employed by them.
People are also reading…
Survivors include her husband, George B. Jackson, Jr. a stepson, George B. Jackson, III of Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey; two stepdaughters, Desesca Jackson of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Kimberly Jackson of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; a brother, Clayton Friis, Oakland; three grandchildren, Tara Warrick, Chad Gant, CiBon Jackson; one great-grandson, Blake Warrick, a niece, Christina Sandborn, Ham Lake, Minnesota, and a nephew, Conor Friis of Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the Pottstown Rotary Community Endowment Fund, go to www.pottstownrotary.org to make a donation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the local arrangements.