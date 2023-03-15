Funeral services for Laurice Nelson were held Saturday, March 11, 2023, by Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial was in Westside cemetery, rural Oakland. She passed away March 7, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont at the age of 74.

Laurice Marie was born Nov. 14, 1948, to Hillray and Virgie (Crane) Laffoon in Brazoria, Texas. She married Lloyd C. Nelson April 6, 1978, in Jena, Louisiana. In time, they made their home in Oakland.

Known to be very musical, Laurice enjoyed playing piano at numerous nursing homes and played the accordion and piano at church. She was also an excellent seamstress.

Laurice was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; brother, George Laffoon; sister-in-law, Sharon Ross.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; sisters, Annie Dryer of Jena and Glenda Myers of Beaumont, Texas; brother-in-law, Ray Nelson of Norfolk; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.