Funeral services for former Herman man LaVern Work were held Nov. 12, 2022, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Graveside services with military honors followed in Herman Cemetery. He passed away November 5, 2022 at the age of 94.

LaVern was born on April 26, 1928, to Joseph and Fern Work, in Fairview, South Dakota and grew up in Rapid City. He joined the US Army and also the US Navy and served in the Korean War while with the US Navy.

LaVern was married and shared three children: Danny, Donny, and Sharon. He later had Laura and Jeff, before he met his wife, Ruth Work. Ruth and LaVern were married for 58 years and shared six children: Joe (Jeanette) Work, Jim (Candy) Work, Bob (Denise) Work, Tom Work, William Work and Nancy (Steve) Costanzo.

LaVern was a man of many trades but took joy in his welding, and working as a foreman at Peck Manufacturing in Herman for over 20 years. After his retirement, he worked for Woodhouse Ford for an additional 12 years before his second retirement at the age of 86. LaVern always loved to tell jokes and “shoot the bull” while he went to get his haircut at Dick’s in Tekamah, or while going to the Blair Bakery on a Saturday morning.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Work, sons: Danny Work and Bill Work, his parents, five brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his nine children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.