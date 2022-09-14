Funeral services for Lawrence Chesson were held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Herman Legion Hall in Herman. Burial was in Blair Cemetery. Chesson, 18, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Tekamah.

Lawrence Kieth was born to Darrell Chesson and Jennifer (Finnern) Christensen on Jan. 6, 2004, in Omaha. Lawrence graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School with the Class of 2022. He loved big Ford pickups and working on diesel engines; hunting, trapping and fishing. He was employed at a John Deere dealership in Onawa, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Cash Warren Chesson; grandmother, Ramona Chesson; great-grandmother, Hester Chesson; grandfather, Milo Christensen; grandfather, Richard Alsager.

He is survived by parents, Jennifer (Mike) Christensen of Page, Nebraska, Darrell (Michelle) Chesson of Blair; sisters, Kirsten (Mark) Cote, Maria Chesson and Sarah Serrano all of Blair; brother, Waylon Seffron of Page; grandparents, William Chesson of Falls City, Lorraine Chesson of Deweyville, Texas, Janet and Dale Smith of Blair, Beverly Christensen of Blair, Maureen Horton of Blair; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other close family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.