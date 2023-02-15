Memorial services for Lawrence Harris were held Feb. 11, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. The Tekamah native passed away Feb. 7, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was 82.

Lawrence R., known as “Ernie” was born July 20, 1940, in Tekamah to Ernest and Bertha (Riley) Harris.

He grew up in Tekamah and married Sharon A. Osmera on July 13, 1963, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. The couple moved to Fremont and Ernie was employed at Magnus Metal as an inspector for 42 years.

Sharon died December 22, 2012.

Ernie enjoyed Husker football, western movies, especially John Wayne movies, the Price Is Right show, reading the Tekamah newspaper and WWE All-Star Wrestling. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a very good memory.

He is survived by his son, David (DeeDee) Harris; daughter, Brenda Harris (Aaron) Kinsky; two grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant daughter, Barbara Harris; brother, Clyde Harris; sister, Dorothy Knudsen; and niece, Dawn Ruskamp.

